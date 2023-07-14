Ex-hospital pharmacist found with 25 guns, homemade bombs incompetent to stand trial, court rules

A Florida court ruled July 11 that a former hospital pharmacist is incompetent to stand trial for a case involving homemade bombs, two bulletproof vests, 25 guns and hundreds of ammunition rounds.

In March, William Head III was arrested on multiple counts, including possession of a controlled substance, carrying an unlicensed and concealed gun, owning and wearing a bulletproof vest during some offenses, illegal use of explosives, and violating a domestic violence injunction, according to court documents filed in Florida's 2nd judicial circuit court.

Mr. Head, who previously worked as a pharmacist at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, pleaded not guilty on May 9.

During a July 11 hearing, the court ruled he is incompetent to stand trial, meaning he does not have the mental capacity to understand the charges or assist in his defense. The court closed the case, directed the matter to the Department of Children and Families, and ordered Mr. Head to take his medications.

After Mr. Head's arrest, a Tallahassee Memorial spokesperson told Becker's that Mr. Head has not worked there since Dec. 1 and said, "Beyond that, it is our practice not to comment on employment matters."