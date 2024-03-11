Employee with guns arrested at Cleveland Clinic Florida campus

Police arrested a 54-year-old employee at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Gifford, Fla., March 7 after law enforcement found the individual had firearms and ammunition in his possession on the facility's campus, local news outlets reported after the sheriff's office held a news conference March 11.

Christopher Webb was arrested and charged with introduction of a firearm or deadly weapon into a mental health facility, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers told news organizations. Law enforcement officials initially arrived at the hospital March 7 to serve Mr. Webb, who they said was a patient transporter, with an arrest warrant related to a different charge. The original warrant was related to a charge of exposure of sexual organs after neighbors reported that he walked around the community naked, according to police.

Police said hospital security gave them Mr. Webb's "tactical-style" backpack, which had been at his workstation, where they found two loaded Glock firearms, 10 full magazines and three boxes of ammunition. Mr. Flowers said the suspect purchased the two firearms legally in 2022 and 2023.

The sheriff's department is asking for anyone who has had a "strange interaction" with the suspect to contact them. Mr. Webb posted a $15,000 bond and was released from custody March 8, jail records show. The sheriff's office said Mr. Webb agreed to a risk protection order and 22 firearms were removed from his home.

In a statement sent to Becker's, a spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic confirmed the suspect has been terminated: "The safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers is a top priority. This individual has been terminated and does not have access to the hospital. We appreciate the work of the Indian River Sheriff's Department and are fully cooperating with the investigation."