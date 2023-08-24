Decision to end billing practice won't change Allina investigation, AG says

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he is glad Minneapolis-based Allina Health is ending a billing and collection policy under scrutiny from his office but said the health system's decision does not change the status of the investigation.

"This announcement does not change our desire to hear from the public on this issue, and it does not change the scope of our investigation, which focuses both on Allina's past conduct and future practices," Mr. Ellison told Becker's in an emailed statement Aug. 24.

Mr. Ellison announced the investigation Aug. 18 as one step of many to renew scrutiny of medical billing in the state. The investigation comes after The New York Times on June 1 published an article about Allina's billing practices. Citing internal documents and interviews with Allina physicians, nurses and patients, the Times found the system ​​provided care to indebted patients in emergency rooms but restricted services to other patients who had certain levels of debt, with some patients not allowed to return unless debt was paid in full.

Allina announced on June 9 it paused the policy and then on Aug. 23 announced it is ending the policy.

"Allina Health remains committed to the creation of the highest quality, affordable and accessible care," the health system told Becker's in an Aug. 23 statement. "Our policy that interrupted the scheduling of nonemergency, outpatient clinic care for patients who do not engage after significant outreach to support the resolution of their medical debt has been extensively reviewed. We have determined there are opportunities to engage our clinical teams and technology differently to provide financial assistance resources for patients who need this support. We will formally transition away from our policy that interrupted the scheduling of nonemergency, outpatient clinic care."

In addition to the investigation of Allina, Mr. Ellison's office is taking other steps to intensify scrutiny of medical billing in the state, including listening sessions for consumers to share their experiences with medical billing and devoting a booth at the Minnesota State Fair to the theme of medical billing, inviting fairgoers to stop by and share their experiences with AG office staff.