Allina Health faces Minnesota AG investigation

The Minnesota attorney general is launching an investigation into the billing practices of Minneapolis-based Allina Health following a New York Times article about the nonprofit system.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the investigation Aug. 18 as one step of many to renew scrutiny of medical billing in the state.

On June 1, The New York Times published an article about Allina Health's billing practices. Citing internal documents and interviews with Allina physicians, nurses and patients, the Times found the system ​​provided care to indebted patients in emergency rooms but restricted services to other patients who had certain levels of debt, with some patients not allowed to return unless debt was paid in full.

Allina announced on June 9 it paused the policy. At that time, Mr. Ellison asked patients to contact the AG office if they were affected by access decisions linked to medical debt.

"I continue to be concerned about reports of Allina denying needed non-emergency medical care solely on the basis of medical debt," Mr. Ellison said in the news release announcing the investigation. He said his office heard from "a good number of Allina patients" with their stories of care denial over medical debt. He encouraged residents to continue contacting his office to determine the scope of the problem and potential violations of laws or agreements.

Allina Health shared the following statement with Becker's in response to news of the investigation:

"Allina Health continues to engage with the Attorney General's Office about our compliance with the Minnesota Hospital Agreement and the comprehensive support we offer patients with financial needs. Our policy that interrupted the scheduling of non-emergency, outpatient clinic care remains on pause since June 9th. We continue to conduct research and analysis as well as outreach to patients and remain committed to reducing barriers to care."

Since 2005, all 128 nonprofit hospitals in Minnesota have been held subject to what's called the Hospital Agreement, which prohibits unfair practices in billing and collections and mandates that Minnesota hospitals provide discounts on healthcare services for certain patients and reasonable payment plan options to all patients.

"Allina is bound under the Hospital Agreement to refrain from oppressive billing practices and provide charity care when patients need and qualify for it, as all Minnesota hospitals are," Mr. Ellison said.

Mr. Ellison's office is also holding listening sessions for consumers to share their experiences with medical billing and devoting a booth at the Minnesota state fair to the theme of medical billing, inviting fairgoers to stop by and share their experiences with AG office staff.