Danco settles for $765K in mifepristone case

Danco Laboratories agreed to pay $765,000 April 12 to settle accusations of the drug distributor importing active pharmaceutical ingredients for its one drug, Mifeprex (mifepristone), and not marking its country of origin or paying marking duties.

The case called on the Tariff Act of 1930, which requires "every article of foreign origin […] be marked […] to indicate to an ultimate purchaser in the United States the English name of the country of origin of the article," according to court documents. The U.S. accused Danco of not complying with this between 2010 and 2019, and the plaintiff said Danco violated the False Claims Act.

Danco denied the allegations and said the settlement is not an admission.

Mifeprex is currently in limbo in another court case. The Supreme Court is expected to rule any day on whether to uphold a Texas federal judge's preliminary injunction, rule in favor of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision or make its own order about the abortion pill.