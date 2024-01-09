Cleveland Clinic Florida urology assistant accused of filming in bathrooms

A former medical assistant at the urology department of Weston (Fla.) Hospital, part of Cleveland Clinic, is facing video voyeurism charges after being accused of recording victims secretly while they urinated, NBC Miami reported Jan. 8.

Jeremy Ciocon, 31, secretly used two iPhones to film victims as they used the restroom "for his own sexual arousal/gratification," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the publication.

One of Mr. Ciocon's victims allegedly found a cellphone recording her as she was urinating.

"Once we were notified of the situation, this employee was immediately removed, and the authorities were contacted. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement's investigation and are also conducting our own internal review," a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's in a statement.

Mr. Ciocon has bonded out of jail, NBC Miami reported.