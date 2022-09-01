Ciox Health pays $1.85M to resolve claims it overcharges patients for EHR records

Ciox Health, a company that provides medical records services to healthcare providers, has settled a class-action lawsuit for $1.85 million after allegations accused the company of over charging patients for EHR records.

According to the lawsuit, one plaintiff alleged that Ciox Health charged her $77.50 to receive her EHR from a non-hospital urgent care clinic.

Another plaintiff said he was charged $150.58 to receive his EHRs from a hospital.

Both plaintiffs said these fees violated Texas law, which limits the fees that can be charged when requesting medical records.

According to plaintiffs, they should have only been charged $25 and $82.95, respectively, for their EHRs.

The lawsuit also claims Ciox Health charges "illegal additional fees" including an electronic data archive fee of $2.

Ciox Health hasn't admitted any wrongdoing, but agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve the allegations.

Under the terms of the settlement, plaintiffs can receive a cash payment of up to 100 percent of the total fees they paid.