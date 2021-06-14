5 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From Centene agreeing to pay $143 million to resolve drug overbilling allegations, to a judge dismissing a lawsuit over Houston Methodist's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Centene to settle drug overbilling allegations for $143M

Centene reached no-fault agreements to resolve allegations that the health insurer's pharmacy benefits manager misrepresented pharmacy costs for Medicaid beneficiaries, according to a June 14 news release.

2. West Virginia VA medical center reaches $10.5M settlement in sex abuse case

Beckley VA Medical Center in West Virginia will pay a $10.5 million settlement after 62 veterans reported that a physician at the facility sexually abused them.

3. Humana sued over wrongful records access data breach: 7 details

Louisville, Ky.-based Humana is being sued over a data breach last fall that exposed the personal information of about 65,000 of its health plan members, according to court documents.

4. Lawsuit over Houston Methodist’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by employees of Houston Methodist over the health system's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for workers, marking the first decision of its kind by a court regarding such a requirement at a health system.

5. New Jersey hospital can't get $1.8M subsidy after error in cost report, court rules

Inspira Health will lose out on a $1.8 million subsidy for one of its hospitals after an appellate court ruled that the New Jersey health department properly declined to consider revisions to a cost report.