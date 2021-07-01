2 Delaware families sue Nemours Children's Hospital, allege abuse claims were racially motivated

Two Black families have filed lawsuits against Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Hospital, claiming the system reported false claims of child abuse after the parents complained about the care their children received, reports The News Journal.

Dwayne and Shawna Milton and Dameon Watson and Iesha Congo Watson claim the hospital's accusations were racially motivated. Attorneys Emeka Igwe and Renee Leverette said all the parents have been cleared of any allegations of child abuse, reports the News Journal.

The Miltons are claiming defamation, emotional distress and medical negligence. According to the lawsuit, Nemours Children's staff incorrectly diagnosed their young daughter as "failure to thrive and malnourished."

In a separate lawsuit, the Watsons claim the hospital called child protective services on them following the death of their 1-year-old daughter in May 2018. The family is claiming wrongful death and medical negligence.

"To leave without my daughter was the hardest thing I've ever dealt with," Mr. Watson said during a July 1 news conference cited by The News Journal. "And I just hope we can get justice, and we can just move on."

"Nemours Children's Health is committed to delivering excellent, equitable and safe patient care for every child, in the best interest of the child," Nancy D'Argenio, a spokesperson for Nemours Children's, told Becker's. "We follow this principle and our obligations under relevant laws. We care for the health and well-being of all children."