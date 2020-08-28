11 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a Pennsylvania hospital settling billing fraud allegations to a health insurance company suing a telehealth firm, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Ex-California hospital CFO pleads not guilty to felony charges

The former CFO of Health Care Conglomerate Associates pleaded not guilty to charges of embezzlement, conflict of interest and using his official position for personal gain.

2. Pennsylvania hospital, RCM vendor settle billing fraud allegations

Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital and Firstsource Solutions, a revenue cycle services provider, agreed to pay a combined $325,000 to settle False Claims Act allegations.

3. Texas physician pays $530K to settle billing fraud allegations

A pain management physician from Houston paid $530,000 to resolve allegations of deceptive Medicare billing.

4. US sues Teva for 2nd time in 1 week, this time for alleged price-fixing scheme

The U.S. on Aug. 25 charged Teva Pharmaceuticals with conspiring with other generic drugmakers to increase prices for the drugs they manufacture.

5. Nurse sues Kindred Healthcare, alleges retaliation for his patient safety complaints

A nurse sued Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare, alleging the organization fired him in retaliation for raising patient safety concerns.

6. Centura seeks delay of discovery in surprise-billing lawsuit

Centura Health moved to delay and dismiss a class-action lawsuit that accuses the Centennial, Colo.-based health system of using predatory billing practices.

7. Humana sues telehealth firm, alleges fraudulent visits, prescriptions

Humana filed a lawsuit against QuivvyTech and several physicians over an alleged scheme to fraudulently prescribe and bill for topical creams.

8. Nurse sues, claims she was fired for reporting dangerous conditions at Texas nursing home

A nurse claims she was fired from a Texas nursing home after alerting authorities of cooling problems inside the facility.

9. Cardinal Health cheated to get contracts meant for disabled vets, whistleblower suit alleges

United Pharmacy Partners, a trade group representing nuclear pharmacies, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Cardinal Health alleging it illegally avoided competition to gain government contracts that are typically reserved for small businesses owned by disabled veterans.

10. Health insurer fired exec over medical issues, lawsuit claims

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Doctors HealthCare Plans and its CEO allegedly violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by firing an immunocompromised executive over medical issues.

11. Appeals court orders review of Epic's $280M award from Tata lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court on Aug. 20 ruled that the $280 million in punitive damages Indian consultancy group Tata was ordered to pay Epic Systems be reassessed.

CMS extends deadline for Stark Law overhaul

$100M+ healthcare fraud: 6 cases in 2020

UC Health settles Medicare fraud allegations

