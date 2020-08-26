US sues Teva for 2nd time in 1 week, this time for alleged price-fixing scheme

The U.S. on Aug. 25 charged Teva Pharmaceuticals with conspiring with other generic drugmakers to increase prices for the drugs they manufacture, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The Israeli drugmaker is the seventh to be charged in the Department of Justice's ongoing investigation of generic drug price-fixing.

"Today's charge reaffirms that no company is too big to be prosecuted for its role in conspiracies that led to substantially higher prices for generic drugs relied on by millions of Americans," Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said in a news release.

Teva was charged with three counts of conspiracy. The first charge alleges that Teva, Glenmark and Apotex colluded to raise prices for cholesterol drug pravastatin and other generic medications. The second charge claims Teva and Taro worked together to raise prices, fix bids and assign customers for generic drugs. The third charge accuses Teva and Sandoz of engaging in a drug price-fixing conspiracy together.

The Department of Justice says Apotex, Taro and Sandoz have admitted their roles in the schemes and agreed to pay penalties.

"Teva firmly rejects the allegations and will vigorously defend the Company in court," the drugmaker wrote in a statement. "The DOJ has shown an unwillingness to consider alternatives that would not deeply impact Teva and the stakeholders who depend on the Company, including the patients who benefit from our medicines."



This latest litigious episode comes just seven days after the U.S. filed a lawsuit against Teva for an alleged kickback scheme associated with its multiple sclerosis drug.

