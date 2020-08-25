U.S. cities with the highest, lowest prescription drug costs

Patients in San Francisco pay 18.3 percent more than the national average for prescription drugs, making it the most expensive city for prescription medications, according to a list recently published by online drug price comparison platform GoodRx.

To compile its list, GoodRx examined the prices of the 500 most common prescriptions in 30 of the country's most populous cities.

Here are the five most expensive cities for prescription medications:

San Francisco — 18.3 percent above the national average price



New York City — 17.2 percent above the national average price



Los Angeles — 15.7 percent above the national average price



New Orleans — 13.2 percent above the national average price



Milwaukee — 11.1 percent above the national average price

Here are the five least expensive cities for prescription medications:

Denver — 33.8 percent below the national average price



Houston — 20.9 percent below the national average price



Atlanta — 19.9 percent below the national average price



Cincinnati — 17.7 percent below the national average price



Salt Lake City — 16.3 percent below the national average price

