Jupiter Medical Center opens new pharmacy

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center opened a Publix Pharmacy Aug. 24 in its Anderson Family Cancer Institute.

The hospital said the pharmacy has medications not available in traditional pharmacies, including those to treat carcinomas, leukemias, lymphomas, melanomas and sarcomas.

"Offering our patients the convenience of coming to Jupiter Medical Center for their cancer care treatment and easily filling their prescriptions at a trusted Publix Pharmacy located within the hospital before they go home is an important amenity," said Jupiter Medical Center's COO Steve Seeley. "We are always looking for new ways we can make the patient experience more seamless, and this collaboration is one we look forward to introducing our patients and their families to."

Jupiter Medical Center said Publix is now the preferred pharmacy for its employee benefits plan.

Publix operates 13 in-hospital pharmacies in Florida.

Read the full news release here.

