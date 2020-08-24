The 10 prescriptions most frequently filled at pharmacies

GoodRx, an online platform that provides users with coupons for discounts on prescription drugs, released a list of the most frequently filled prescriptions at U.S. pharmacies in 2020.

GoodRx compiled the list by analyzing a representative sample of de-identified claims from pharmacies around the country. All the drugs on the list are generics.

They are:

Atorvastatin — Used to treat high cholesterol.



Lisinopril —Used to treat high blood pressure.



Albuterol — Used to treat and prevent bronchospasm.



Levothyroxine — Used to treat thyroid deficiency.



Amlodipine — Used to treat high blood pressure and chest pain.



Gabapentin — Used to treat nerve pain and seizures in adults with epilepsy.



Omeprazole — Used to treat conditions where there is too much acid in the stomach, such as ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disease.



Glucophage — Used to help control blood sugar levels in Type 2 diabetes.



Losartan — Used to treat high blood pressure, reduce the risk of stroke and slow the progression of kidney disease for diabetic patients.



Hydrocodone/acetaminophen — The combination of the two drugs is used to treat moderate to severe pain.

