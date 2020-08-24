The 10 prescriptions most frequently filled at pharmacies
GoodRx, an online platform that provides users with coupons for discounts on prescription drugs, released a list of the most frequently filled prescriptions at U.S. pharmacies in 2020.
GoodRx compiled the list by analyzing a representative sample of de-identified claims from pharmacies around the country. All the drugs on the list are generics.
They are:
- Atorvastatin — Used to treat high cholesterol.
- Lisinopril —Used to treat high blood pressure.
- Albuterol — Used to treat and prevent bronchospasm.
- Levothyroxine — Used to treat thyroid deficiency.
- Amlodipine — Used to treat high blood pressure and chest pain.
- Gabapentin — Used to treat nerve pain and seizures in adults with epilepsy.
- Omeprazole — Used to treat conditions where there is too much acid in the stomach, such as ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disease.
- Glucophage — Used to help control blood sugar levels in Type 2 diabetes.
- Losartan — Used to treat high blood pressure, reduce the risk of stroke and slow the progression of kidney disease for diabetic patients.
- Hydrocodone/acetaminophen — The combination of the two drugs is used to treat moderate to severe pain.
