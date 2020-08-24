The 10 prescriptions most frequently filled at pharmacies

GoodRx, an online platform that provides users with coupons for discounts on prescription drugs, released a list of the most frequently filled prescriptions at U.S. pharmacies in 2020. 

GoodRx compiled the list by analyzing a representative sample of de-identified claims from pharmacies around the country. All the drugs on the list are generics. 

They are: 

  1. Atorvastatin — Used to treat high cholesterol. 

  2. Lisinopril —Used to treat high blood pressure. 

  3. Albuterol — Used to treat and prevent bronchospasm. 

  4. Levothyroxine — Used to treat thyroid deficiency.

  5. Amlodipine Used to treat high blood pressure and chest pain.

  6. Gabapentin — Used to treat nerve pain and seizures in adults with epilepsy.

  7. Omeprazole  Used to treat conditions where there is too much acid in the stomach, such as ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

  8. Glucophage — Used to help control blood sugar levels in Type 2 diabetes.

  9. Losartan — Used to treat high blood pressure, reduce the risk of stroke and slow the progression of kidney disease for diabetic patients.

  10. Hydrocodone/acetaminophen — The combination of the two drugs is used to treat moderate to severe pain.

