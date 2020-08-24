10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a senior director of pharmacy business operations.
- Doctors Medical Center of Modesto (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Driscoll Children's Hospital (Corpus Christi, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Mercy Health Services (Baltimore) seeks a pharmacy operations director.
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Seton Medical Center (Daly City, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- The University of Alabama at Birmingham seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a regional pharmacy director.
- Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
