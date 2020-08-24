10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a senior director of pharmacy business operations.



Doctors Medical Center of Modesto (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Driscoll Children's Hospital (Corpus Christi, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Mercy Health Services (Baltimore) seeks a pharmacy operations director.



Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.



Seton Medical Center (Daly City, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



The University of Alabama at Birmingham seeks a pharmacy services director.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a regional pharmacy director.



Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.

