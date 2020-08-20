Top 5 pharmaceutical M&A deals this year

While the number of pharmaceutical acquisitions is only slightly down in the first half of 2020, the combined value of merger and acquisition deals has gone down significantly, according to EvaluatePharma's "Pharma, Biotech & Medtech Half-Year Review 2020."

There were 22 pharmaceutical acquisitions in the second quarter of 2020, slightly below the average of 27.

The biggest deal so far has been Gilead's acquisition of Forty Seven for $4.9 billion, significantly lower than the average largest deal, according to EvaluatePharma.

The five largest pharmaceuticals M&A deals this year:

Gilead's acquisition of Forty Seven — $4.9 billion Novo Nordisk's acquisition of Corvidia — $2.1 billion Alexion's acquisition of Portola — $1.4 billion Eli Lilly's acquisition of Dermira — $1.1 billion Takeda's divestiture of select drugs to Hypera Pharma — $825 million

