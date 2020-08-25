AbbVie, Harvard partner to study coronavirus therapies

AbbVie will provide Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University with $30 million to support new research efforts focused on developing treatments for viral infections.

In partnering with Harvard Medical School, AbbVie plans to incorporate "fundamental biology" into new treatment development, according to an Aug. 25 announcement from the North Chicago, Ill.-based drugmaker.

"A key element of having a strong R&D organization is collaboration with top academic institutions, like Harvard Medical School, to develop therapies for patients who need them most," Michael Severino, MD, AbbVie's vice chairman and president said in the news release. "There is much to learn about viral diseases and the best way to treat them. By harnessing the power of collaboration, we can develop new therapeutics sooner to ensure the world is better prepared for future potential outbreaks."

Research efforts will take place at Harvard Medical School and center on coronaviruses and viruses that lead to hemorrhagic fever. Medical researchers will explore immunity and immunopathology, host targeting, antibodies, small molecules and translational development.

More articles on pharmacy:

The 10 prescriptions most frequently filled at pharmacies

NIH to study remdesivir-esque Gilead compound as potential COVID-19 treatment

Jupiter Medical Center opens new pharmacy

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.