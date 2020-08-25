10 most expensive drugs in the US

Spinal muscular atrophy treatment Zolgensma's annual price tag of $2,125,000 makes it the most expensive drug in the U.S., according to a list recently published by online drug price comparison platform GoodRx.

GoodRx published a list of the 20 most expensive drugs in the U.S. Aug. 11, including only medications filled at pharmacies that patients can self-administer on a regular basis. It posted another ranking of the 10 most expensive drugs in the country Aug. 25, including both drugs dispensed at pharmacies and those that must be administered by a healthcare provider.

The 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S. based on their annual list prices:

Zolgensma — $2,125,000 (AveXis)



Myalept — $855,678 (Amryt Pharma)



Luxturna — $850,000 (Spark Therapeutics)



Folotyn — $793,870 (Acrotech Biopharma)



Brineura — $716,040 (BioMarin Pharmaceuticals)



Soliris — $678,392 (Alexion Pharmaceuticals)



Blincyto — $672,968 (Amgen)



Ravicti — $664,092 (Horizon Therapeutics)



Lumizyme — $643,243 (Sanofi Genzyme)



Actimmune — $633,325 (Horizon Therapeutics)

More articles on pharmacy:

Biogen conference may have led to 20,000 COVID-19 infections, researchers say

AbbVie, Harvard partner to study coronavirus therapies

Patients over 50 may take meds less if pill appearance changes a lot, study says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.