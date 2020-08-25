10 most expensive drugs in the US

Spinal muscular atrophy treatment Zolgensma's annual price tag of $2,125,000 makes it the most expensive drug in the U.S., according to a list recently published by online drug price comparison platform GoodRx. 

GoodRx published a list of the 20 most expensive drugs in the U.S. Aug. 11, including only medications filled at pharmacies that patients can self-administer on a regular basis. It posted another ranking of the 10 most expensive drugs in the country Aug. 25, including both drugs dispensed at pharmacies and those that must be administered by a healthcare provider.

The 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S. based on their annual list prices: 

  1. Zolgensma — $2,125,000 (AveXis)

  2. Myalept — $855,678 (Amryt Pharma)

  3. Luxturna — $850,000 (Spark Therapeutics)

  4. Folotyn — $793,870 (Acrotech Biopharma)

  5. Brineura — $716,040 (BioMarin Pharmaceuticals)

  6. Soliris — $678,392 (Alexion Pharmaceuticals)

  7. Blincyto — $672,968 (Amgen)

  8. Ravicti — $664,092 (Horizon Therapeutics)

  9. Lumizyme — $643,243 (Sanofi Genzyme)

  10. Actimmune — $633,325 (Horizon Therapeutics)

