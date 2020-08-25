10 most expensive drugs in the US
Spinal muscular atrophy treatment Zolgensma's annual price tag of $2,125,000 makes it the most expensive drug in the U.S., according to a list recently published by online drug price comparison platform GoodRx.
GoodRx published a list of the 20 most expensive drugs in the U.S. Aug. 11, including only medications filled at pharmacies that patients can self-administer on a regular basis. It posted another ranking of the 10 most expensive drugs in the country Aug. 25, including both drugs dispensed at pharmacies and those that must be administered by a healthcare provider.
The 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S. based on their annual list prices:
- Zolgensma — $2,125,000 (AveXis)
- Myalept — $855,678 (Amryt Pharma)
- Luxturna — $850,000 (Spark Therapeutics)
- Folotyn — $793,870 (Acrotech Biopharma)
- Brineura — $716,040 (BioMarin Pharmaceuticals)
- Soliris — $678,392 (Alexion Pharmaceuticals)
- Blincyto — $672,968 (Amgen)
- Ravicti — $664,092 (Horizon Therapeutics)
- Lumizyme — $643,243 (Sanofi Genzyme)
- Actimmune — $633,325 (Horizon Therapeutics)
