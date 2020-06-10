10 latest lawsuits involving hospitals

The following hospital lawsuits were reported in the past month, beginning with the most recent.

1. Patients sue UK HealthCare over debt collection practices

Five patients filed a lawsuit against Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare and the Kentucky Department of Revenue, alleging their debt collection practices violate patients' rights to due process.

2. Physician sues California hospital, claims she was suspended for posting video

An OB-GYN is suing St. Joseph Hospital of Orange (Calif.) over her suspension that occurred after she posted a video online in March about other healthcare workers not socially distancing.

3. Lawsuit alleges health system maintained PHI 'in a reckless manner' ahead of breach

Atlanta-based pediatric health system Aveanna Healthcare is facing a lawsuit related to a 2019 data breach that affected 166,000-plus patients.

4. Prisma Health employee sues network, alleges racial and sexual discrimination

A Prisma Health employee in South Carolina filed a lawsuit against the network, alleging workplace racial discrimination, sexual discrimination, retaliation and defamation.

5. Fired Washington ER physician sues PeaceHealth, TeamHealth; seeks reinstatement

An emergency room physician who was fired after criticizing his hospital's coronavirus response is suing Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, its COO Richard DeCarlo and national medical staffing firm TeamHealth.

6. MUSC Health authority sues Community Health Systems over Medicare payments

The Medical University Hospital Authority, the governing board of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, filed a lawsuit against Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems over Medicare payments.

7. Beaumont, staffing agencies accused of neglecting sexual harassment claims

Attorneys filed a lawsuit alleging Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and its recruiters, CrossFire Group and MedNational Staffing, neglected to address allegations of sexual harassment against a Beaumont supervisor.

8. Court revives patient's lawsuit against Indiana hospital for medical record snooping, HIPAA violation

An Indiana Court of Appeals reinstated a patient's claim that Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health System is vicariously liable for the actions of an employee who viewed the patient's medical records and wrongfully shared the information.

9. Terminated MedStar worker sues, claims action linked to criticism of hospital safety

A former employee of Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the health system, claiming she was fired for tweeting that one of its hospitals failed to follow CDC guidelines on COVID-19 symptom screening and social distancing.

10. Lurie Children's sued for medical records privacy breach

The mother of a former patient of Ann and Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago filed a lawsuit against the hospital over a medical records privacy breach.



