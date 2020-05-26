Beaumont, staffing agencies accused of neglecting sexual harassment claims

Attorneys have filed a lawsuit alleging Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and its recruiters, CrossFire Group and MedNational Staffing, neglected to address allegations of sexual harassment against a Beaumont supervisor.

Attorneys filed the lawsuit May 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan alleging a Beaumont supervisor subjected a prospective employee to "unwelcome touching and other conduct of a sexual nature" during her April 2019 interview for a housekeeping position that she ultimately got at Beaumont's hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

The lawsuit claims the woman objected to the supervisor's actions and was hired for the job through the staffing agencies.

After the interview, the lawsuit claims the supervisor conveyed a quid pro quo policy to the woman and indicated she would lose her job if his sexual advances were not met. The supervisor also sent her numerous inappropriate text messages, including multiple graphic images, according to the lawsuit.

The woman contends her employers refused and/or failed to investigate the misconduct — despite her objections and sexual harassment complaint against the supervisor — and that she was forced to resign due to his misconduct.

Beaumont told Becker's Hospital Review it has not yet been served with the lawsuit but immediately responded and began an investigation when it found out about the allegations more than a year ago.

"We take all allegations regarding sexual harassment seriously and are committed to providing a safe, non-discriminatory workplace for all staff," the health system added in a statement.

Beaumont said the supervisor is no longer employed at the health system.

MedNational CEO Deborah Schneider maintains the staffing agencies acted swiftly to address the complaint.

"We strongly disagree with the [lawsuit's] allegations," Ms. Schneider said in an email to Becker's Hospital Review.

"As soon as we found out about the messages sent to [the plaintiff], we took the situation very seriously, immediately starting an investigation and informing our hospital client," she added. "Our priority throughout was advocating for her. She, like all of the individuals we recruit, must be able to work in a safe environment."

