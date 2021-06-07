10 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a group of 117 employees from Houston Methodist suing over the health system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate to Envision filing a lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare claiming that its network contracts with New Jersey hospitals violate state policy, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Centura Health sues crowdfunding website over allegedly unauthorized fundraising campaigns

Centura Health in Centennial, Colo., has sued a crowdfunding website alleging that it held unauthorized fundraisers on behalf of two of its hospitals.

2. Bristol Myers Squibb faces $6.4B lawsuit over delaying cancer drug’s approval

Bristol Myers Squibb was sued for $6.4 billion June 3 for allegedly delaying the FDA approval of cancer drug Breyanzi in order to avoid making a milestone payment to the shareholders of Celgene, which the drugmaker acquired in 2019.

3. Froedtert Hospital agrees to create $11.5M scholarship program

The Froedtert Hospital Trust in Milwaukee reached a settlement that will result in a new scholarship program for students pursuing a healthcare education. The creation of an $11.5 million scholarship program for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Area Technical College will settle a legal fight involving the hospital's trust that began in 2019.

4. Lab hits UnitedHealth with lawsuit over COVID-19 test payments

A medical testing lab in New Jersey filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group on June 2, accusing the company and its units of not covering claims for COVID-19 tests.

5. Massachusetts anesthesia provider pays $260K to resolve surprise billing allegations

South Shore Anesthesia Associates reached an agreement with Massachusetts officials to settle allegations that it used surprise billing tactics against patients at Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Hospital. The anesthesia provider, also based in Weymouth, will pay Massachusetts $260,000, which includes a $185,000 civil penalty, according to the state's attorney general.

6. CVS sued by Kentucky AG over opioid crisis

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on June 2 filed a lawsuit against CVS Health, accusing the retail pharmacy giant of fueling the state's opioid crisis.

7. Doctors Hospital loses legal fight over 100-bed hospital in Georgia

A dispute over Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center's plan to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County has finally ended, with the Georgia Supreme Court denying Doctors Hospital of Augusta's appeal to hear its case.

8. Envision sues UnitedHealthcare over network policies in New Jersey

Envision Healthcare filed a lawsuit May 28 against UnitedHealthcare, claiming that its network contracts with New Jersey hospitals violate state policy.

9. 117 Houston Methodist employees sue over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A group of 117 employees is suing Houston Methodist over its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for workers.

10. Oklahoma Supreme Court invalidates privatized Medicaid program

The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down an initiative for a privatized Medicaid program. In a 6-3 decision June 1, the court ruled that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority can't implement a managed care plan for the state's Medicaid system.