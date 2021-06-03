Oklahoma Supreme Court invalidates privatized Medicaid program

The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down an initiative for a privatized Medicaid program.

In a 6-3 decision June 1, the court ruled that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority cannot implement a managed care plan for the state's Medicaid system, according to The Oklahoman.

"We are pleased with the Supreme Court's ruling, and we recognize the heart of this issue is much larger than managed care," Oklahoma State Medical Association President Mary Clarke, MD, told the publication. "It's about ensuring that state agencies follow the law when spending Oklahoma's tax dollars."

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt pushed for the managed care plan after voters approved Medicaid expansion last year. Mr. Stitt feared the additional 200,000 Medicaid recipients would put a strain on the state's finances, the article said.

A spokesperson told the publication that the governor's legal team is reviewing the decision.