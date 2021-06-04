Froedtert Hospital agrees to create $11.5M scholarship program

The Froedtert Hospital Trust in Milwaukee reached a settlement that will result in a new scholarship program for students pursuing healthcare education, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The creation of an $11.5 million scholarship program for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Area Technical College will settle a legal fight involving the hospital's trust that began in 2019.

Mazie Froedtert Willms, the daughter of the late Kurtis Froedtert, had questioned how a $100 million Froedtert Hospital trust was being used, specifically for her father's charitable interests like college scholarships.

While Froedtert disagreed with an accountant who said the hospital was sitting on more than $26 million in unused funds, Froedtert trustees began meeting with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and eventually reached a settlement.

The scholarships will be funded through grants from the Kurtis Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital Trust and could affect hundreds of students.