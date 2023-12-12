Why most Americans don't trust medical AI

A survey from Wolters Kluwer Health found that 86% of Americans are concerned about the sourcing of information from generative artificial intelligence when it is used for healthcare purposes.

According to survey results released Dec. 12, 80% of Americans would be concerned if they learned that their healthcare provider was using generative AI. However, that concern level drops to 63% if the generative AI tool comes from an established healthcare source that clinicians updated.

About half of Americans were worried that generative AI might produce false healthcare information.