Where health systems see opportunity for virtual assistants

Artificial intelligence, chatbots and virtual assistants can handle routine administrative tasks, reducing burden on healthcare staff and costs for hospitals and health systems, the San Diego Business Journal reported Oct. 16.

Bret Ginther, MD, chief medical information officer of Palomar Health, based in Escondido, Calif., told the publication that virtual assistants and chatbots offer hospitals a "cost-effective option for patients and families to access services at any time of day or night."

Dr. Ginther said these tools can increase value for patients without creating unrealistic expectations or a poor patient experience.

Jon McManus, vice president chief data and software development officer of Sharp HealthCare, based in San Diego, agreed, stating that virtual assistants offer cost reductions as they can automate tasks such as information lookup, answering basic questions about insurance or eligibility, and giving medical staff more time to complete more complex tasks and direct patient care services.

"Sharp also sees an opportunity with increased patient engagement from virtual assistants," Mr. McManus told the publication. "By providing patients with a convenient and easy way to access information and support, there is growing research that shows patients prefer the personalization and expediency of virtual assistants powered by ethical AI."