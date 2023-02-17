University Hospitals, healthcare data company collaborate to tackle disparities, value-based care, Alzheimer's

Cleveland-based University Hospitals is collaborating with healthcare data company Premier Inc. to use artificial intelligence to improve value-based care, reduce disparities and boost chronic disease care.

The research partnership will employ Premier's AI-powered healthcare database containing more than 1 billion patient encounters across 1,000 geographical sites. The entities plan to focus on equity and disparities, quality and value in primary and specialty care, and chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

"Leveraging our combined data and research expertise will enable reduced research timelines, clinical care pathway development and testing, early disease intervention and help drive innovations in clinical, quality and operational effectiveness," said Peter Pronovost, MD, PhD, chief clinical transformation officer and chief quality officer of University Hospitals, in a Feb. 14 news release.