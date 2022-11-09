UNC Health opens applications for $50K innovation awards

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine's Center for Health Innovation has opened up applications for its Innovation Pilot Awards, a contest that awards $50,000 to four innovators who create new models of care, digital health, device development, advanced statistical research and workforce development.

The Center for Health Innovation is seeking proposals of novel and innovative approaches from UNC Health employees and UNC School of Medicine employees that can be piloted within UNC Health, according to a Nov. 8 request for proposals.

Proposals are due Jan. 17 and awards for the winners will be announced in mid-March.