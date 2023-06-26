The best use for generative AI in healthcare

While artificial intelligence may one day be adopted on a widespread basis for diagnosis, clinicians mostly use it to ease the administrative and paperwork burden, The New York Times reported June 26.

The generative AI tools could help solve the issue of clinician burnout and turnover. Matthew Hitchcock, MD, a family physician in Chattanooga, Tenn., told the Times that with the assistance of generative AI tools, he is done with daily patient visit documentation in 20 minutes.

Vendors developing generative AI-based tools designed to automate clinician paperwork include Abridge, Ambience, Augmedix, Nuance and Suki.

Regulatory uncertainty and patient safety concerns could slow the adoption of AI-powered diagnosis tools.

"At this stage, we have to pick our use cases carefully," John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, told the Times. "Reducing the documentation burden would be a huge win on its own."