Robots give surgeons 'more detailed plan' at Essentia Health

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has robots across its facilities that assist with a variety of surgeries and disease diagnoses.

The health system with locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota said the artificial intelligence-aided tools allow for more precise, less invasive procedures and fewer chances of errors.

"They may be powered by AI, but surgeons are responsible for nearly all their movements," Essentia Health wrote in a Nov. 3 news release. "Because of things like pre-op planning and 3D imaging, surgeons are equipped with a more detailed plan."

The health system's robots include the da Vinci Xi surgical system for things like hernia repair, colon resections and gynecological procedures; the ROSA Knee System; the Mako robotic arm for hip and knee replacements; the Monarch Platform for diagnosing lung cancer; the GI Genius to detect potentially cancerous colorectal polyps; and the Mazor X spinal surgery system.