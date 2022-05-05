Pennsylvania university to launch healthcare innovation center

Gwynedd Mercy University, based in Lower Gwynedd Township, Pa., is using a $10 million gift to develop a healthcare innovation campus.

The Frances M. Maguire Healthcare Innovation Center will include simulation labs where students can practice clinical skills, according to a May 4 news release. There will also be spaces for interprofessional collaboration, where students with a variety of majors can develop health tools.

Construction of the 65,000-square-foot center is expected to begin in nine-12 months.