Novant Health launches digital care platform to improve patient experience

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has launched a digital care platform that helps consumers look for answers, experts, support and real-time health information.

According to a Dec. 29 press release, Novant Health Now includes:

A virtual assistant powered by AI technology that aims to reduce the need for individuals to call and speak with a live representative.

powered by AI technology that aims to reduce the need for individuals to call and speak with a live representative. Answers Now , a Siri-like automation where individuals can use voice or text to get answers to care questions from chatbots.

, a Siri-like automation where individuals can use voice or text to get answers to care questions from chatbots. Physician Matcher , a tool that assists patients in finding an expert based on their individualized needs.

, a tool that assists patients in finding an expert based on their individualized needs. Access Now, where patients can set their own appointments, access medical records and read curated health news through the MyNovant App.

The digital care platform will be available to all consumers, not just Novant Health patients.