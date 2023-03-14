Neuralink competitor launches medical device innovation platform

Biotech startup Science, a competitor with Elon Musk's Neuralink, launched Science Foundry, a platform allowing companies to use Science's tools to build medical devices, CNBC reported March 13.

The company's co-founder and CEO, Max Hodak, also co-founded Neuralink and served as president until his departure in 2021.

Science's flagship brain-computer interface program, Science Eye, is a visual prosthetic device that aims to restore sight to blind patients. The technology has been tested on rabbits and is expected to begin testing on humans next year.

Science Foundry will offer access to Science's 80 tools and services to companies looking to build new medical devices.