MD Anderson, Exscientia collaborate on AI-powered drug development

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is collaborating with artificial intelligence company Exscientia to develop new oncology treatments.

The research collaboration will leverage Exscientia's precision medicine platform to identify novel anticancer small molecule compounds. Promising candidates will be developed and potentially advanced into clinical trials at MD Anderson. Exscientia uses deep learning multiomics to test drug candidates in patient tissue models.

"We are driven to develop the next generation of oncology treatments that can offer meaningful benefits and improve the lives of our patients," said Philip Jones, PhD, vice president of therapeutics discovery and head of the Institute for Applied Cancer Science at MD Anderson, in a Nov. 14 news release from the cancer center. "Our ultimate goal is to decrease the time we spend in drug development and accelerate novel targeted therapies into the clinic."