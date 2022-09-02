Mayo Clinic to use blockchain for clinical trial

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will use blockchain technology from Triall in an upcoming clinical trial studying pulmonary hypertension, the tech company said Sept. 1.

The technology will be used for data capture, document management, study monitoring and e-consent. Triall said its blockchain-registered audit trails can bolster data integrity.

"It is wonderful to work with some of the thought leaders within Mayo Clinic, and we are confident our collaboration will pave the way towards further innovation and enhanced quality in clinical development, utilizing the strengths of blockchain technology where these truly add value," stated Hadil Es-Sbai, co-founder and CEO of Triall.

The two-year pulmonary arterial hypertension trial will include 10 research sites and more than 500 patients across the country, according to the news release.