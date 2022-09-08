Mayo Clinic partners with health tech company to develop home-based cardiac rehab 

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is partnering with health tech company WizeCare to develop an at-home cardiac rehabilitation program.

The project will use artificial intelligence-driven remote monitoring technology with motion detection and virtual reality video sessions. The initiative will guide patients in their daily exercise routines and monitor heart rate, cardiopulmonary fitness levels and oxygen consumption. The hope is to identify any life-threatening cardiac events early and improve adherence to the rehab program.

"We are excited to collaborate with Mayo Clinic to bring forth a new approach to home-based cardiac rehabilitation that leverages our platform capabilities and Mayo Clinic's know-how to deliver better care," WizeCare CEO Roy Shteren said in a Sept. 7 company news release.

As part of the partnership, the company will work with Mayo Clinic staff members Amir Lerman, MD, associate chair of the cardiovascular medicine department and director of the Cardiovascular Research Center, and Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, MD, a professor of medicine and chair of the preventive cardiology division.