Illumina launches new AI-powered disease prediction tool

Biotech and precision medicine giant Illumina unveiled PrimateAI-3D, a new artificial intelligence algorithm that predicts disease-causing genetic mutations.

The tool was trained on 233 diverse primate species. The sequencing of nonhuman genomics can help clinicians and scientists come to conclusions about the human genome, according to a June 1 Illumina news release.

PrimateAI-3D is similar to ChatGPT but trained on genome sequencing rather than human language.

"The application of the latest advances in AI to genomics opens tremendous opportunities for Illumina in both genetic risk prediction and drug target discovery by decoding the basis of complex genetic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and autoimmune diseases," Alex Aravanis, MD, PhD, chief technology officer of Illumina, said in the news release.