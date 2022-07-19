Idaho hospital adopts innovative tech to detect lung cancer 

Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls has adopted the Monarch Platform from health technology and robotics company Auris Health to detect lung cancer, East Idaho News reported July 18.

The device was cleared by the FDA in May 2022 for multiple procedures, and utilizes endoscopy, robotics and data science to see into patients' lungs. Physicians can use a controller to navigate the robotic endoscope while the software helps guide the physicians using a 3D scan of the patient's lungs.

"Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages. Because the Monarch Platform provides improved reach, vision and control for bronchoscopic procedures, it holds potential to help us to make a diagnosis earlier," said Vivian Keenan, MD, a pulmonologist at the hospital.