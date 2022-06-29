Henry Ford using tech to make ultrasounds more accessible

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has partnered with health information company Exo to make ultrasounds more portable and accessible.

Exo will partner with Henry Ford Innovations, Henry Ford's commercialization arm, to bring ultrasounds, which are traditionally conducted in hospitals and medical offices, out to remote and underserved communities, according to a June 28 press release. Henry Ford will utilize Exo's handheld ultrasound device, AI and education tools to simplify the user experience for point-of-care ultrasound users.

"Point-of-care ultrasound adoption has been hindered for far too long with high costs, large machine sizes, inefficient workflows and the need for significant training," said Dan Siegal, MD, CMO for Henry Ford Innovations. "Exo addresses these challenges with its end-to-end point-of-care ultrasound solution and thoughtful approach to scaling the technology for large health systems like ours."