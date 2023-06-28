Healthcare leaders open to potential AI legislation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is one of the first to release a framework for potential legislation regulating artificial intelligence, and although the legislation isn't specific, healthcare leaders are expressing "openness" to it, Politico reported June 27.

Brian Anderson, MD, co-founder of the Coalition for Health AI, which several major health systems are a part of, told the publication that Mr. Schumer's principles are closely aligned with the coalition's, especially in areas such as transparency.

"If it's not explainable, if it's not transparently developed, it's not going to be trusted," Dr. Anderson said.

Other leaders are hopeful about the proposed framework but expressed concerns about it "impeding" on innovation within the healthcare industry.

"While the most important element for any action is to protect people, it is also equally important that the government does not impede positive innovation and progress," Adam Landman, MD, CIO of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, told the publication.

The framework, according to Politico, provides "few specifics" but lays out broad principles around the technology in areas such as national security, misinformation and bias, and transparency.