Healthcare innovation fund launches with $200M

Vertex Ventures, a women-led healthcare investment firm, launched its third fund with $200 million to invest.

The fund is Vertex's largest to date. Vertex focuses its investments on innovative medtech and life sciences companies in the early stages, according to a June 26 Vertex news release.

Since its founding in 2014, Vertex has managed $550 million in assets.

"With our third fund, we will continue to fuel the growth and advancement of medicines by providing capital, strategic guidance, and invaluable expertise to companies developing cutting-edge solutions and to weather the ups and downs of market cycles," Managing Director Christine Brennan, PhD, said in the release.