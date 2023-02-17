Brigham and Women's, AI company get $2.5M grant to improve early cognitive decline detection via EHRs

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Melax Tech, a company specializing in natural language processing, have received a $2.5 million National Institutes of Health grant to develop a clinical decision-support tool for early detection of cognitive decline.

The two-year collaboration will develop algorithms to identify patients with early cognitive decline via EHRs and design a clinical decision-support system to provide personalized care recommendations.

"This study is a critical step in our mission to improve the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementia," said lead researcher Dr. Li Zhou, of Brigham and Women's Hospital, in a Feb. 16 new release. "Using deep-learning algorithms and electronic health records can revolutionize how we approach early detection and intervention."