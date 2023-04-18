Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation gifts $9M to healthcare AI company

Digital health nonprofit Audere received a $9.35 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop the company's HealthPulse AI technology.

The artificial intelligence technology is designed to improve the accuracy of rapid diagnostic testing and digitize rapid diagnostic test data. The tool is designed for malaria testing, according to an April 18 Audere news release.

Audere can be accessed via a mobile app.

"HealthPulse solutions have proven in the field that timely, accurate data provides key insights for the strategy and success of disease eradication programs," Audere CEO Dino Rech, MD, said in the release. "This new grant positions us to cost-effectively scale the technology — essentially turning any camera into a quality RDT surveillance tool — thereby maximizing impact. I am excited for the hard work ahead and honored by the continued support of the foundation."