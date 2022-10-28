Biden appoints Dr. Stephen Klasko to education sciences board

President Joe Biden has appointed Stephen Klasko, MD, an executive-in-residence with venture capital firm General Catalyst and a former health system CEO, to the National Board for Education Sciences, the White House said Oct. 27.

From 2013 to 2021, Dr. Klasko was CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and president of Thomas Jefferson University, both based in Philadelphia. From 2004 to 2013, he was CEO of Tampa-based University of South Florida Health and dean of its Morsani College of Medicine. He was the dean of Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia from 2000 to 2004.

The board consists of 15 voting members and advises the director of the Institute for Education Sciences.