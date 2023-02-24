AtlantiCare using AI to help diagnose lung cancer

AtlantiCare is using an AI-powered tool to help physicians identify and track patients at risk for lung cancer.

The tool, Optellum's Virtual Nodule Clinic, sends an alert to the interventional pulmonology team if it detects a nodule during a patient's CT scan, according to a Feb. 23 release from Optellum. This helps clinicians identify and follow up with patients who have lung nodules.

The aim of implementing the new technology is to help clinicians prioritize patients that have a high-risk for lung cancer.