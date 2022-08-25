AI at South Shore hospital scans 13 million images for colonoscopies

South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., has integrated artificial intelligence into its colonoscopy screenings to improve the detection of colon cancer.

The GI Genius endoscopy tool employs a database of 13 million images to catch irregularities that might be undetectable to the human eye.

"It helps me spot polyps that otherwise could have been missed," Aaron Harrison, MD, a gastroenterologist and associate medical director at South Shore, said in an Aug. 23 hospital news release. "Decreasing the miss rate of potentially cancerous polyps will undoubtedly save even more lives."

The software uses an algorithm technology comparable to facial recognition as it highlights possible lesions in the colon with a green square.