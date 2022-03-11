5 things to know about ChristianaCare's 'hospital at home' program

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare's hospital-care-at-home program allows for care at a place patients prefer, program medical director Sarah Schenck, MD, said March 11.

Five things to know:

1. ChristianaCare has admitted more than a dozen patients into the program since its December 2021 launch.

2. Patients considered for the program are those who come to the emergency department with common chronic conditions, including congestive heart failure, respiratory ailments, diabetes complications and infections like pneumonia.

3. Patients receive a technology kit that connects them to a command center offering access to an expert team of physicians and nurses with a touch of a button.

4. "Patient satisfaction is really high with this program," Steaphine Taggart, director of operations for the program, said in the health system's news release about it. "There's more caregiver interaction with families because they are allowed to come into the home. And overall, there's more patient-centered care and delivery because it’s in the home."

5. The program is designed to reduce costs, improve patient outcomes and transform care.