15 health systems investing in biotech, therapeutic startups

Large health systems are fueling healthcare innovation by making their own investments in biotech and therapeutics startups as their size, relationships with academic researchers, dedicated venture arms and internal spinout gives them a better opportunity to invest, according to a new report from the Center for Connected Medicine.
The report identified 15 health systems and four common characteristics that they share for increasing their investments in companies and technologies that could someday change the way clinical care is delivered.
The VC arms with the most investments in biotech and therapeutics:
- Cleveland Clinic: Cleveland Clinic Ventures
- Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): Intermountain Ventures Fund
- Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia, Penn.): Jefferson Innovation
- Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Md.): John Hopkins Technology Ventures
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): Kaiser Permanente Ventures
- Mass General Brigham (Boston): Mass General Brigham Ventures
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Mayo Clinic Ventures
- University of Michigan (Ann Arbor): Michigan Biomedical Venture Fund
- Mount Sinai (Los Angeles): Mount Sinai Innovation Partners
- NYU Langone Health: Technology Opportunities and Ventures
- Orlando (Fla.) Health: Orlando Health Ventures
- OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): OSF Ventures
- University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): Penn Center for Innovation
- University of California San Francisco: UCSF Innovation Ventures
- UPMC (Pittsburgh): UPMC Enterprises