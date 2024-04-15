US should prep for smallpox's return, experts say

Smallpox, the only human disease to be fully eradicated, could reappear in the U.S. and across the globe, researchers said in a new report.

A committee of researchers at the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine analyzed findings from the COVID-19 pandemic and mpox outbreak to create the report, according to a Texas A&M news release. The experts recommend nations enhance their smallpox preparedness plans.

The report outlines two potential pathways for a smallpox revival: a terrorist act or an accidental leak. Only two laboratories — one in the U.S., the other in Russia — have official samples of the virus that causes smallpox, according to the release. The risk of a leak is low, the report said, but "we must stay vigilant," according to Zhilong Yang, PhD, a Texas A&M professor and one of the committee members.