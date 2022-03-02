States ranked by central line infection rates

- Small
- Medium
- Large
New Mexico has the highest rate of central line-associated bloodstream infections, while Vermont has the lowest, according to the healthcare-associated infections dataset from CMS.
Measures are developed by the CDC and collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during the course of medical treatment when compared to similar hospitals. The CDC calculates a standardized infection ratio, which may take into account care location, number of patients with an existing infection, lab methods, hospital affiliation with a medical school, hospital bed size, patient age and patient health. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients, according to the CMS data dictionary.
CMS data was last updated Jan. 7, 2022. Data was collected from Oct. 1, 2019, to March 3, 2021. Data from the second quarter of 2020 is excluded because of the impact of the pandemic.
Healthcare-associated CLABSI rates, by state, from lowest to highest:
Vermont — 0.392
North Dakota — 0.51
Alaska — 0.529
Delaware — 0.53
New Hampshire — 0.549
Maine — 0.573
Nebraska — 0.586
Washington — 0.611
Hawaii — 0.614
Oregon — 0.71
Indiana — 0.716
Tennessee — 0.718
Colorado — 0.735
Wisconsin — 0.754
Kansas — 0.796
Michigan — 0.818
Illinois — 0.819
Massachusetts — 0.831
Virginia — 0.833
Idaho — 0.842
Rhode Island — 0.851
District of Columbia — 0.871
New York — 0.873
Florida — 0.886
Pennsylvania — 0.896
Kentucky — 0.899
Nevada — 0.899
Minnesota — 0.916
South Carolina — 0.925
Ohio — 0.926
Maryland — 0.941
New Jersey — 0.96
Utah — 0.991
North Carolina — 1.007
Missouri — 1.027
South Dakota — 1.045
Arizona — 1.056
Georgia — 1.063
California — 1.074
Connecticut — 1.077
Wyoming — 1.08
Alabama — 1.094
Montana — 1.095
Oklahoma — 1.126
Texas — 1.139
West Virginia — 1.14
Iowa — 1.163
Arkansas — 1.169
Mississippi — 1.258
Louisiana — 1.311
New Mexico — 1.407