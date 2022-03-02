States ranked by central line infection rates

New Mexico has the highest rate of central line-associated bloodstream infections, while Vermont has the lowest, according to the healthcare-associated infections dataset from CMS.

Measures are developed by the CDC and collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during the course of medical treatment when compared to similar hospitals. The CDC calculates a standardized infection ratio, which may take into account care location, number of patients with an existing infection, lab methods, hospital affiliation with a medical school, hospital bed size, patient age and patient health. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients, according to the CMS data dictionary.

CMS data was last updated Jan. 7, 2022. Data was collected from Oct. 1, 2019, to March 3, 2021. Data from the second quarter of 2020 is excluded because of the impact of the pandemic.

Healthcare-associated CLABSI rates, by state, from lowest to highest:

Vermont — 0.392

North Dakota — 0.51

Alaska — 0.529

Delaware — 0.53

New Hampshire — 0.549

Maine — 0.573

Nebraska — 0.586

Washington — 0.611

Hawaii — 0.614

Oregon — 0.71

Indiana — 0.716

Tennessee — 0.718

Colorado — 0.735

Wisconsin — 0.754

Kansas — 0.796

Michigan — 0.818

Illinois — 0.819

Massachusetts — 0.831

Virginia — 0.833

Idaho — 0.842

Rhode Island — 0.851

District of Columbia — 0.871

New York — 0.873

Florida — 0.886

Pennsylvania — 0.896

Kentucky — 0.899

Nevada — 0.899

Minnesota — 0.916

South Carolina — 0.925

Ohio — 0.926

Maryland — 0.941

New Jersey — 0.96

Utah — 0.991

North Carolina — 1.007

Missouri — 1.027

South Dakota — 1.045

Arizona — 1.056

Georgia — 1.063

California — 1.074

Connecticut — 1.077

Wyoming — 1.08

Alabama — 1.094

Montana — 1.095

Oklahoma — 1.126

Texas — 1.139

West Virginia — 1.14

Iowa — 1.163

Arkansas — 1.169

Mississippi — 1.258

Louisiana — 1.311

New Mexico — 1.407