Providence details improvements for prevention of sepsis in newborns

Group B streptococcus is notorious for leading to sepsis in newborns. While there are guidelines for treating the condition, adhering to them is not always followed.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence, in collaboration with the CDC and the Oregon Health Authority and the CDC, worked to develop a new dynamic admission labor/induction order within the patient's electronic medical record. The practice is modeled after the CDC "Prevent GBS" mobile app, according to a Feb. 13 news release shared with Becker's.

The shift in best practices related to this type of neonatal care led to an increase in the appropriate treatment of preterm patients, according to the research, which was published in November 2023 in the American Journal of Perinatology.

"The findings show that even simple clinical innovations can significantly elevate our ability to improve neonatal health outcomes," Maulin Shah, MD, chief medical information officer at Providence, adding that "GBS can result in infections in the blood and brain for newborns."